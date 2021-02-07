Charles Pugh, 84, of West Paducah, Kentucky passed away at 11 p.m. Friday, February 5, 2021 at Life Care of La Center.
He was born on July 19, 1936 to the late Charlie Pugh and Mary Nola Rodgers Pugh. Charles was retired from Turner Dairy where he worked for over 40 years. He was a member of High Point Pentecostal Church where he served as Superintendent and Board Member for over 40 years. Charles was a member of the High Point Harmonaires Quartet that traveled the tri-state area through the 1970s and 1980s and continued in his home church. Charles was an active member of the Antique Tractor Club where he shared his love for tractors with his friends.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy C. Ramage Pugh; son, Durand Pugh of West Paducah, Kentucky: grandchildren, Kayla Klope and husband, Adam of West Paducah, Kentucky and Ashley Pugh of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; great grandchildren, Kyle Klope and Madalynn Klope.
Charles was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Melody Pugh; sister, Willodean Murray and his parents.
Funeral services will held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Doug Stevens officiating. Burial will follow at Palestine Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of Covid, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com
