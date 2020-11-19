Due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the Charity League of Paducah has decided to cancel its annual Snowball fundraiser to benefit Easterseals West Kentucky, which last year raised approximately $25,000.
In an effort to continue to raise funds for Easterseals, the organization is planning a New Year’s Eve at Home Party Pack fundraiser in its place.
“Even though we were forced to cancel Snowball, we feel that it is our responsibility to do something to raise much-needed funds for our primary non-profit beneficiary, Easterseals West Kentucky,” said Hillary Landry, Charity League president. “That’s why it was important for us to quickly plan an alternate fundraiser.”
Three different party packs are being sold, all filled with New Year’s Eve supplies like champagne, flutes, snacks, sweets, party hats and more.
They include: the Banterra Bank VIP “Bank on New Beginnings” party pack ($250), the Paducah Bank Happy WOWYear party pack ($150), or the Chambers Roofing Raise the Roof party pack ($100).
To purchase a party pack or make a monetary donation, contact Landry at charityleagueofpaducah@gmail.com. All orders must be placed by Dec. 4.
