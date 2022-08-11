As tornado recovery continues to progress in west and central Kentucky, three charities are working toward the goal of building 300 homes for survivors with support from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

In May, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that $16 million would be allocated from the donation-supported fund to be split among three charities to help Kentucky Habitat for Humanity, the Mayfield-Graves Fuller Center for Housing and Homes and Hope for Kentucky each build 100 homes. From that $16 million, Kentucky Habitat for Humanity received $4 million, the Mayfield-Graves Fuller Center for Housing received $4 million and Homes and Hope for Kentucky received $8 million.

