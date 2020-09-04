Charges move forward in murder case

The case against two suspects accused in a late August homicide will proceed to a grand jury, a judge ruled Thursday afternoon.
Mykweze Cox, 23, and Alexis Graham, 21, each face charges related to the shooting deaths of Justice Hicks and Victor Moore at a College Avenue residence on Aug. 22.
McCracken County Detective Sarah Martin testified at a preliminary hearing in McCracken District Court on Thursday that Cox admitted to firing the shots that killed both Paducah residents, and that he and Graham had gone to the residence to collect a drug debt.
Martin said emergency dispatchers received multiple 911 calls shortly before the shooting, and that one caller identified herself as Hicks and said she had been assaulted before the phone call disconnected.
Martin said witnesses also told investigators that Cox, after entering the building, moved furniture around in an apparent attempt to block any potential exits.
Cox claimed that he shot Moore after he perceived Moore was going to “go for” Graham, and said he shot Hicks after she kicked him in his bad leg while she was lying on the floor, Martin said.
She added that, in a recorded jail phone call, Cox told someone that Graham took the phone out of of Hicks’ hand.
A witness told deputies that, during the incident, Cox threatened to “shoot up the whole house” if he didn’t get his debt paid.
Martin also testified surveillance video and a receipt showed that the pair had purchased 9mm bullets earlier in the day from Paducah Shooter’s Supply, and that store employees said Graham was actively involved in the purchase.
Martin said some of the 9mm ammunition recovered from the scene was being analyzed at the Kentucky State Police crime lab.
Cox faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence and felon in possession of a handgun.
Graham faces two counts of complicity to first-degree murder and one count each of first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery.
McCracken County District Judge Todd Jones ruled probable cause existed to send the charges to a grand jury.
Cox and Graham are each currently held on a $1 million cash bond at the McCracken County Jail. Jones denied requests to amend their bond conditions.
