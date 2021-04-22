The role of Kentucky’s chambers of commerce in advocating on behalf of the business community is now more important than ever as the state moves toward economic recovery post-COVID-19.
That was the message delivered by Kate Shanks, vice president of public affairs with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, during West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s recent economic development/workforce training symposium.
Shanks moderated a panel discussion featuring several area chamber of commerce leaders in the virtual event, “Re-Tooling Post COVID.”
“The past year has been a year unlike anything we’ve experienced. The challenges that we have all faced and had to overcome have been truly remarkable,” Shanks said.
“I don’t think there’s ever been a better time for a business to be a part of their local chamber of commerce. This is a time you want to be part of a group and part of a larger organization so you can navigate something that is very difficult. We really had to steer the ship through so much.
“We see light at the end of the tunnel, but we can’t take our foot off the petal now.”
Shanks described some of the successful advocacy efforts the statewide chamber worked on during the past legislative session, including COVID-19 liability protection, funding the unemployment trust fund, reforms to the Kentucky teachers retirement system and funding all-day kindergarten, among others.
Looking ahead, “What do we need to do now? I think the big issue we all have to be focusing on and talking about is workforce,” she said. “This is an area where Kentucky has struggled.”
Kentucky ranks near the bottom among the states, “so we have a lot of room for growth here. We lost about 300,000 jobs in the worst of the pandemic. We’ve recovered about two-thirds of those. If we stagnate where we are we will have wiped out about five years’ work of employment growth in Kentucky.”
She expressed hope that with the number of vaccinations continuing to rise the state can get people getting back to work.
“We have about 95,000 jobs available right now in Kentucky. We’re down about 100,000 in terms of employment, so do the math. It’s real important we get our workers back so we can continue our economic recovery.”
Sandra Wilson, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce president, said while in the beginning the vaccination rollout was somewhat frustrating, “now it appears anyone that wants to get a vaccination could get them. There are plenty available in this area so we have been encouraging them.
“We bring people together, that’s what we do. And, it’s been so hard since March of 2020 not to be able to do that,” she said.
“So, we’re just so anxious to be able to do that and vaccinations will make a big difference. We try to reach out to our local companies to help put them in contact with someone that would come in and do that (vaccinations) for them any time that we could.”
She also emphasized the importance of the chambers across Kentucky working together.
Allison Sloan, chamber relations coordinator with the Mayfield-Graves County Chamber of Commerce, sees communication as the organization’s primary role during the pandemic and coming out of it.
“Communication was a major factor in what we had to deal with. Communication about what loans and grants are available, even the mandates on how many people are allowed (in businesses),” she said.
A very successful business grant program was initiated as well an a popular online restaurant guide. A “Mayfield Strong” Facebook page was developed with a link to the chamber’s website along with a “reopen Mayfield” promotion that celebrated businesses coming out of COVID.
Michelle Bundren, president of the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce, said the organization has been focusing on getting the word out on what jobs are available in the community.
“It’s going to take a while for businesses to get back to what we expect. And, organizations, even chambers and nonprofits, used to having full staffs now are working with limited budgets. We’re just going to be a resource for our businesses to help promote job availability.”
Bundren does see some things learned during the pandemic, such as using social media to help promote businesses, will continue to be helpful.
“A lot of them have been innovative in serving customers online. We’re all part of that, sharing vaccine progress and consumer confidence to get out and shop or eat at our local restaurants.”
Hannah Chretien, Ballard County Chamber of Commerce interim director, said being a rural county has been an advantage, even with the pandemic.
She said as more people become vaccinated, they will be more likely to travel to places that have outdoor activities like kayaking, boating and fishing.
“We’ve lost a few businesses (to the pandemic) but we’ve also had a few startups. Being in a rural area right now is a game-changer.”
Mitchell Ponder, president of the Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce in Marshall County, recognizes tourism is critical for business in his area.
“Tourism is one of the most critical things for our community, because so many local restaurants and lodgings have been relying heavily on traffic that comes here to visit the lake,” he said.
“It’s a great opportunity for those businesses to have people spend money here. It makes our businesses and community stand out to visitors.”
The pandemic may have helped attract people to the Lakes area since observing social distancing is easier to achieve, he said.
