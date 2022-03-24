About 800 eighth-graders from schools in McCracken County were on hand to take a look at potential careers at the WKY Launch Experience career expo, held Wednesday at the Dome Pavilion.
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the career exploration expo for students preparing to make the jump to high school in the McCracken County, Paducah, St. Mary and Community Christian Academy schools.
Chamber President Sandra Wilson said the chamber wanted to expose all eighth-grade students to a variety of careers that are open in this area.
More than 30 businesses were represented from West Kentucky Community and Technical College programs like nursing and surgical technician to Computer Services Inc. and from electricians and electrical linemen to construction opportunities.
“We have businesses ranging from the airport to the firefighters, the police department, banking and Department of Energy contractors,” Wilson said. “Even the University of Kentucky College of Engineering and West Kentucky Community and Technical College are here to show what they do to prepare people for those careers.”
Each local school district had about two hours to visit the booths that were set up by the presenting companies.
The event was postponed from October because of COVID-19 concerns.
“We always have this in the fall,” Wilson explained. “We’ll have another one in the fall for next year’s eighth-grade class.
“We patterned this after Bowling Green. They got a state grant to come and show us what they were doing. They did the study to identify eighth grade as when we needed to do this.”
Students walked from one booth to another in a large group, pausing to hear each presenter talk about their profession and how students could join them when they join the working world.
Many of the booths had hands-on activities for the students, who would learn to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation, drive a bulldozer or fix an electrical disconnection at the pole.
“There is a law firm, McMurray and Livingston, back there,” Wilson said. “They have the judge’s robe. It all ranges from how to be an electrician to how to be an attorney. There is a good exposure for different careers.”
Wilson added that the career expo also helps local companies find local future workers.
“It’s building our workforce,” she said. That’s really what we want to do, is help to build the workforce for our community. We have to start young. We had a luncheon (Tuesday) with Youth LEAD and Leadership Paducah, and one of the things we heard from the Youth LEAD students was they really didn’t know that our community wanted them to come back (to work) so bad.
“I think that’s a new campaign for us that we’ll be focusing on, to make sure the students in our schools know: ‘This is a great community. These are the careers that we have here. We want you to come back here.’ ”
High school juniors taking part in the chamber’s Youth LEAD program served as assistants in leading the eighth-graders from one booth to another. Leadership Paducah participants also helped to coordinate the event.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.