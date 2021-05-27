The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce further outlined its efforts to help small businesses achieve the next level of success Wednesday, with a webinar on its upcoming mastermind cohort group.
The webinar, "Pathway for Success," is part of the chamber's series of events in observance of May which is designated Small Business Month.
"Small business is big business and we're excited to have this great lineup," said Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
In "Pathway for Success," the cohort will be using nationally-recognized entrepreneur and author Mike Michalowicz's book, "Fix this Next," as the basis of their study.
"This program is about creating and sustaining successful small businesses in our community," said Wilson. "We want to create more economic growth and create more jobs. The more successful a small business is, the more likely they are to hire more people and be successful themselves."
Wednesday's webinar featured a panel consisting of Katie Englert, of Compass Counseling; local consultant Chris Hill, with Entreneering; and Chris Wooldridge, of Murray State University's Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development, who is coordinating the program with the chamber.
As a member of the chamber's small business committee, Englert suggested the "Fix this Next" cohort after completing it herself a last year.
"It's a strategy businesses can use to determine what to do and in what order to ensure growth and avoid distractions," said Englert.
"Having an assessment to tell you where to start and what to fix next makes a lot sense. Because, sometimes when you fix those problems that are a base need of your business it will shake out some other problems as you're fine-tuning."
Hill also is familiar with "Fix this Next," after Englert introduced him to it. By implementing what we described as some small changes in the operation of his business, Hill said his company experienced an almost 40 percent increase in revenue in the last year.
"With small tweaks here and there you can go from financially struggling to being very successful and grow your business, hire more people and help out the general economy," he said.
According to Wooldridge, "the book shares some insights into what business owners are challenged with every day," including spending more time "putting out fires" than anything else.
Applications are now being accepted at www.paducahchamber.org and scholarships are available. The kickoff event is scheduled for June 22 and applications will be accepted through June 4. Small business owners in western Kentucky and southern Illinois are encouraged to apply, and the cohort is open to both chamber and non-chamber members.
In addition to the June 22 kickoff featuring the author, cohort participants will receive a ticket to the chamber's annual meeting and business celebration Sept. 9, which will also feature Michalowicz (virtually), and a ticket for a private launch of another one of his books.
According to Wilson, the chamber is looking for 15-20 businesses to take advantage of the training.
"It does require an investment in yourself, and I want to encourage you to look at it that way," Wilson told the webinar participants.
'It's a long-term investment in yourself and in your business."
