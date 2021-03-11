Area small business owners and budding entrepreneurs were reminded of some of the resources available to help them succeed, in a webinar Wednesday sponsored by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Small businesses make up a majority of the chamber membership in our community,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
“We understand the importance of small businesses and what they do to create jobs in our community and strengthen it.”
Having access to a Kentucky Small Business Development Center and its resources has been a priority for the chamber, Wilson said.
The Kentucky SBDC is co-sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration and is administered by the University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environment in partnership with regional academic institutions, economic development organizations, the private sector and the commonwealth of Kentucky.
Aaron Harned, a Paducah native, was introduced during Wednesday’s Zoom session as the new business coach for the SBDC, which serves 10 west Kentucky counties, including McCracken. He was joined in the webinar by Chris Wooldridge, director of the Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development at Murray State University.
“If people who are small business owners aren’t reaching out for help, they’re missing some of the best resources they could possibly have with these guys,” Wilson said.
The 10 counties served by the Paducah center, in addition to McCracken, include Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman, Graves, Marshall, Livingston and Lyon.
“The Kentucky Small Business Development Centers (as a whole) are not new. We are a storied organization that is celebrating our 40th year of service to small business owners this year,” Harned said.
“We recently expanded over the last 18 months from having 12 centers across the state to now having 17, and we have a capacity of about 32 business coaches.”
SBDC services are provided to small businesses at no cost.
“All we really ask in return from the client is completion of a survey, which is completely confidential, that we send out to give us an idea of how we’re going and get feedback.”
Clients are also asked to help track business success, either directly or indirectly attributable to assistance from the Kentucky SBDC. Services include one-on-one business coaching, assistance in seeking capital, market research, connection to other small business resources, and webinars on a variety of small-business-related topics.
Wooldridge described his center’s mission as helping make a connection in our regional neighborhood to the resources that are available.
“We have training available depending on need. We have programs for startups, feasibility studies, business plan sessions, all kinds of training for those businesses in the areas that they need,” he said.
“Our center touches upon the student component as well. One of our main goals is to make sure that we are engaging students. Part of being a business and academic connector is offering opportunities for business to our students, plugging them into their chosen field.
“I think we can all agree that having our educated students stay in our region is super important.”
Both business consultants talked about the importance of having a sound business plan, which includes realistic projections for revenue and growth.
“At the end of the day with the business plan, we hope our client understands their business a little bit better,” Wooldridge said.
“We’re here to help any business in any phase,” said Harned. “It doesn’t matter is you’re starting, growing, maybe spinning your wheels or getting ready to retire. There’s no phase of the business life cycle that we’re not here to work with.”
