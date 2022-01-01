The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Jan. 6 Power in Partnership Breakfast will feature the annual “State of the City and County” with Paducah Mayor George Bray and McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer as the featured speakers.
The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Julian Carroll Convention Center. Pre-registration is required.
The cost is $20. Attendees should pre-register by Monday, Jan. 3 by 2 p.m. at paducahchamber.org or call 270-443-1746.
Bray is Paducah’s 40th mayor and assumed his duties on Jan. 1, 2021. He is immediate past chairman of the board of directors of Barkley Regional Airport Authority and continues to help lead the effort to improve service and attract a new airline to the community. He serves on the Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization board and served the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club in a variety of leadership roles for 20-plus years.
Clymer has just completed his third year as McCracken County judge-executive. He previously served as McCracken Circuit Judge from 1998 to 2017. When he retired as circuit judge, he joined the law firm of Boehl Stopher & Graves, LLP. He also served as McCracken district judge from 1993 to 1997 and as a staff attorney for the United States District Court from 1988 to 1993.
