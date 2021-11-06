The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce will host an informational session Monday about a new organization proposing a constitutional amendment for the 2022 General Assembly called You Decide KY.
The meeting will be at 4 p.m. at the Commerce Center, 300 S. Third St. Carter Hendricks, executive director of South Western KY Economic Development Council, and a board member of You Decide KY, will be the presenter.
You Decide KY is a statewide, nonpartisan organization, whose mission is to educate and engage people about modernizing the outdated and complex tax code of the Kentucky Constitution. As part of its mission, the organization is encouraging the legislature to amend the constitution to allow local control of taxing authority and allow for a statewide vote on the amendment.
The informational session is open to the public and there is no charge to attend.
