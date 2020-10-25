How to pursue federal contract dollars will be the topic of a Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce webinar Nov. 4.
The webinar, which will be held via Zoom at 8 a.m., will address how local businesses can learn more about the Small Business Administrations HUBZone program and how to become HUBZone certified. To register, go to paducahchamber.org.
HUBZone, which stands for Historically Underutilized Business Zone, is designed for small businesses that operate and employ individuals in an area that is considered economically disadvantaged. Businesses who obtain the HUBZone certification may be eligible for preferential treatment in contract competitions, as well as enhanced subcontracting opportunities.
“As the deactivation and remediation contractor for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah Site, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership is committed to ensuring that at least 50% of our procurement dollars are spent with small businesses,” said Cory Hicks, business services director for Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership.
The featured speaker is Nancy Brown, deputy program director for the Kentucky Procurement Technical Assistance Center. This webinar is part of a comprehensive training program designed to increase awareness of the certification and ultimately increase the number of certified Kentucky businesses.
To qualify for the HUBZone program, a business must:
• Be a small business.
• Be at least 51% owned and controlled by U.S. citizens, a Community Development Corporation, an agricultural cooperative, a Native Hawaiian organization, or an Indian tribe.
• Have its principal office located in a HUBZone.
• Have at least 35% of its employees live in a HUBZone.
For more information, go to sba.gov/federal -contracting/contracting -assistance-programs/hubzone-program.
