The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is starting to host its monthly Power in Partnership breakfasts beginning Thursday with a virtual broadcast.
“While this is certainly a different approach for our monthly event, we have had so much encouragement to begin these again, even in a different format, that we are excited about this opportunity,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
“Every July our breakfast features a salute to some of our nonprofit organizations,” she said. “We did not want to pass up this opportunity. We will be featuring our local non-profit health and human service organizations.”
The virtual breakfast will be held at 7:30 a.m. and carried live via the chamber’s Facebook page and on WPSD Local 6. Register to attend the event via Zoom at paducahchamber.org. The live broadcast will originate from the Commerce Center in the Paducah Bank Community Room.
The featured speaker will be Alexia Savage with United Way Worldwide, who is the engagement director for the organization’s southeast region.
She supports 275 United Ways in nine states. She will discuss the ever-changing role of nonprofit organizations during challenging times and the importance of continuing to support them.
She has 18 years of nonprofit experience in both the arts and health and human services sectors. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in art history and a master of science in nonprofit management, both from Florida Atlantic University.
