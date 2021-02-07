The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce will be going to the state Capitol this week — virtually that is — when it holds its Frankfort Day Forum Thursday.
Due to travel and group restrictions with COVID-19, the one-day virtual event will be based in Paducah and feature speakers from Frankfort representing the different cabinets and elected officials.
“Holding a virtual event, rather than taking a contingent to Frankfort, is the responsible thing to do,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
“We know, after the success of our virtual D.C. Fly Back, that the mission is no less important even though our meetings are virtual.”
Participants will join the event via Zoom and must pre-register for the Frankfort Forum at paducahchamber.org. There is no fee involved.
The forum is divided into a morning and an afternoon session, and participants can attend any or all of the meetings.
“We have meetings focused on transportation infrastructure, COVID-19 Liability Reform, arts and tourism, plus more,” Wilson said. “It is very important for us to maintain our presence even though we can’t be there in person.
“The relationships that we build, and our advocacy efforts on behalf of our members and community, are critical.”
The event will feature opening comments from Gov. Andy Beshear. Tourism, Arts and Heritage Secretary Mike Berry is scheduled to speak, as is Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer and Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey.
The chairman of the House Transportation Committee, Rep. Ken Upchurch, will lead a session with Rep. Sal Santoro and Rep. Randy Bridges of Paducah. House Majority Floor Leader Rep. Steven Rudy of Paducah also will be featured.
Other presenters include the Kentucky Chamber and Kentucky League of Cities. Transportation Secretary Jim Gray is tentative.
The chamber’s 2021 State Legislative Priorities, unveiled during a public policy series forum in December, are listed on the organization’s website, paducahchamber.org.
The chamber’s top four legislative priorities include:
• Infrastructure Investment: The chamber supports new and sustainable funding for transportation infrastructure; creation of a multi-modal transportation fund to address the infrastructure needs of the railroad, aviation, riverport and public transit industries; additional funding for the Barkley Regional Airport construction of a new terminal; and efforts to expand widespread wireless and broadband investments.
• Tax Reform: The chamber supports modernizing the municipal funding options and giving all cities the same abilities; allowing citizens to vote on the local option sales tax; and identifying long-term sustainable solutions to the state’s unfunded pension liabilities.
• COVID-19 Legal Liability Protections: The chamber supports legislation to protect all Kentucky businesses, including health care providers, schools and local governments, from unnecessary and frivolous lawsuits related to the pandemic. This legislation should create a presumption that a business has met the standard of care with respect to protection of its employees, visitors and patrons if it has complied with appropriate standards and guidelines.
• Unemployment Insurance Modernization: The chamber supports reforms to Kentucky’s unemployment insurance benefit structure to keep costs and benefits competitive with other states and increase workforce participation. The General Assembly must protect Kentucky employers from an increase in unemployment insurance taxes.
