Representatives from the river industry will be featured in a panel presentation at next Thursday’s Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership breakfast. The event will be at 7:30 a.m. at the Julian Carroll Convention Center. Pre-registration is required.
“This is the first time we have featured a panel of representatives from the river industry at a breakfast. We are looking forward to this topic to hear more about the industry and how it impacts our local region,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
Deb Calhoun, senior vice president of Waterways Council Inc., a national advocacy organization, will serve as moderator.
Panelists will include: Chad Dorsey, director of the Inland Waterways Gateway office in Paducah; Oscar Harrell, vice president operations, Ingram Barge Company; Damon Judd, president/CEO, Marquette Transportation; and Matt Ricketts, president/CEO, Crounse Corporation.
Dorsey was selected to serve as the Maritime Administration’s director of the Gateway office when it was established in Paducah in 2018. He has held various management roles in operations and engineering within the inland industry as well as transportation consulting and business development. He holds a bachelor’s degree in marine transportation from the United States Merchant Marine Academy, and served eight years in the U.S. Naval Reserve.
Harrell joined Ingram Barge five years ago. Prior to working for Ingram, Harrell worked for Mars Inc. for nearly 26 years in a variety of roles within their chocolate and pet food divisions.
Judd was named to his current position at Marquette in June 2020. He had previously served as president and executive vice president and as a member of Marquette’s board of directors. Judd earned his master’s degree from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree with a double major in economics and political science from Yale University. He currently serves on the Waterways Council board.
Ricketts is also on the Waterways Council board, currently serving as chairman. Crounse has become one of the largest carriers of dry bulk commodities on the inland river system.
Safety protocols will be observed at the breakfast, including mask-wearing (except when eating and drinking), fewer people seated at tables and available hand-sanitizing stations. Box meals will be served.
The chamber asks the public not to attend if feeling ill or having been recently been exposed to COVID-19. The cost is $20. To pre-register go to paducahchamber.org, or call 270-443-1746 by no later than 2 p.m. on Monday.
