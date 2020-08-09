The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Education Partnership will hold a virtual event at noon Tuesday about the positive impact of a public-private partnership to increase the number of community residents with college degrees.
The featured speaker will be Mary Gwen Wheeler, executive director of 55,000 Degrees based in Louisville, an organization working to create a better-educated, work-ready community that is attractive to new businesses and an excellent place to live, work and learn.
Participants can register to attend the event via Zoom at paducahchamber.org.
In 2010, when the 55,000 Degrees initiative launched, about 38% of Louisville’s working age residents had obtained an associate degree or higher. According to their statistics, this put Louisville at the bottom among peer cities.
The name 55,000 Degrees represented the total number of degrees necessary for Louisville to move into the top tier of peer cities in terms of education attainment, with at least 40% of the adult workforce holding bachelor’s degrees and 10% holding associate degrees.
Wheeler has a bachelor of arts in American studies and a master’s in public and private management from Yale University.
She previously served as the mayor’s senior adviser for education and youth for Louisville metro government, leading policy development and implementation of education and youth initiatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.