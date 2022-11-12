EmpowerHER, a women’s conference sponsored by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Friday, Nov. 18.

The featured speakers are Dana Bowers, an entrepreneur who founded the company Venminder, for the luncheon and the closing speaker is Myrna Redfield, president/CEO of Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, one of the community’s largest employers.

