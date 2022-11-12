EmpowerHER, a women’s conference sponsored by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Friday, Nov. 18.
The featured speakers are Dana Bowers, an entrepreneur who founded the company Venminder, for the luncheon and the closing speaker is Myrna Redfield, president/CEO of Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, one of the community’s largest employers.
Pre-registration is required by no later than Monday, November 14 at noon. The cost for the conference is $75.
The EmpowerHER conference will be held at the Paducah McCracken County Convention and Expo Center. The event starts at 11 a.m. with time for networking and vendor opportunities for attendees.
The conference will also include breakout sessions on topics addressing women’s health, finances, entrepreneurship, and friendships.
Bowers is founder, board member and chief solutions architect at Venminder. Bowers has been an entrepreneur and leader in the technology and risk space for more than 30 years. As the founder of Venminder, she designed a new approach to vendor management through software and integrated services which allows organizations to meet challenges and regulatory demand.
Prior to Venminder, Bowers founded iPay Technologies, which grew from a start-up in 2001 to the one of largest, independent bill pay providers in the United States and sold with a 40% market share, millions of subscribers and moved billions of dollars annually. In 2019, CSI elected her as its newest board member. The topic for her keynote address is, “The Unintended Empowerment of the Accidental Entrepreneur.”
Redfield has 25 years of experience leading and managing environmental management organizations working on U.S. Dept. of Energy regulatory compliance and environmental missions across the complex, performing work similar in size, scope and complexity to the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant deactivation and remediation contract.
Redfield has performed in roles of increasing responsibility, including more than 24 years of Paducah-specific experience, from integration and strategic partnering manager to her current role as program manager and chief executive officer at Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership. At FRNP, she leads a team of approximately 1,000 employees.
