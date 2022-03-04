For small cities and communities to thrive, a community’s leadership should be made up of a diverse, multigenerational network.
That was Nicholas Brake’s message for the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. Brake, director of the doctoral program in leadership studies at Western Kentucky University, was this month’s Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Power in Partnership breakfast speaker.
Thursday’s speech to the Chamber of Commerce focused on leadership strategies of successful small communities. Brake and his team studied 50 communities in the Midwest, Appalachia and Upper South, including Paducah, and studied numerous factors that either led to community prosperity or led to community distress.
What Brake found was that change in a community is not driven by a social or government hierarchy, but instead driven by a collaborative network of community members from diverse backgrounds.
“The reality now is that all politics has become national, but all problem-solving is local,” Brake said. “It’s the local community where much of the progress is happening in our country. It’s local communities that are in a position to move our world forward successfully.”
Some common factors Brake’s group found when evaluating thriving communities included diverse, multigenerational leadership, collaboration between different groups of people working for the common good, social infrastructure that encourages interaction between different groups of people, entrepreneurship opportunities and a focus on developing the youth of the community.
Common factors Brake discovered in struggling communities included the presence of an old-guard elite group, insular or partisan groups that did not work well with other groups, community members with low trust or who were detached from the public realm, and a trend of younger community members leaving and moving to new places.
From this 50-community study, one area in Paducah Brake identified for improvement was the makeup of leaders in the community. While Brake did not confine leadership to only include elected offices, he said he found that compared to other similar communities, Paducah’s leadership is not completely representative of the diversity of the community or the multiple generations that live here.
Brake said that working on making the leadership in the town more inclusive was not a lost cause. He pointed out the Chamber of Commerce’s efforts in starting the Leadership Center, as a good starting point for the community. Chamber Board Chair Cory Hicks said on Thursday the Leadership Center would serve as the home of the Chamber’s leadership training, including its Leadership Paducah program that focuses on exposing potential community leaders to a variety of community topics and issues.
Brake encouraged the audience to invest in youth, educate the young community on issues within the community, and encourage a diverse group of people to get involved in the community.
