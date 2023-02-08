PADNWS-02-08-23 CHAMBER - PHOTO

Dr. Brian Clardy speaks on the importance of humanities at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Power in Partnership breakfast.

 BY LEVI BRANDENBURG | The Sun

Dr. Brian Clardy, 2023 chair of the Kentucky Humanities Council board of directors, was the featured speaker at Tuesday’s Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership breakfast.

The event was rescheduled from last week due to the extreme weather. Clardy spoke about the importance of humanities and its relationship with STEM (science, technology, English and math) courses.

