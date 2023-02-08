Dr. Brian Clardy, 2023 chair of the Kentucky Humanities Council board of directors, was the featured speaker at Tuesday’s Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership breakfast.
The event was rescheduled from last week due to the extreme weather. Clardy spoke about the importance of humanities and its relationship with STEM (science, technology, English and math) courses.
“There’s a lot of talk in the media and public discourse about social disunion,” he said. “Our political conflict and dysfunction and an intransigent intractable cultural divide threaten to rip our society apart and threaten the existence of liberal democracy. And, its easy to get in your heart the morose thinking that our ‘right now’ means from ‘now on.’ ”
Clardy, however offers a different way to look at the world and the state of things.
“I am of the view that there are enough people of goodwill of all races, conditions and creeds who see the goodness and commonality of our common humanity to see us through these rough patches,” he said.
“The humanities play a very important role in telling the story of a people, be it history, drama, music, performance art, fiction, or poetry. Humanities is the essential glue that holds our body of politic together in times of adversity and prosperity.”
Clardy believes that humanities is just as important and necessary for a successful society as science, technology, English and math, but that all are necessary to function and are intrinsically liked.
“The important linkage between the STEM fields and how we tell our story will determine how we educate our youth and determine our country’s destiny,” he said. “Our society’s future will depend upon it. We must tell our stories so that we are able to celebrate and spread joy in our communities.”
While we tell these stories we can’t omit the problems that we see as wrong, according to Clardy.
“We must tell stories and engage our history and permanently memorialize our story so that we can learn from the past,” he said. “This can be difficult because our stories are not always so pleasant but we can’t run away from the unpleasant truths either. Telling our unpleasant stories can be the beginning of healing, reconciliation and the creation of a diverse and inclusive environment.”
Lastly, Clardy wants the world to tell stories to enable us to work towards a more creative future.
“Just as our contemporary times have been challenging, the brave new world upon which we are about to enter is exciting, exhilarating and defies our imagination,” he said. “We are entering a world in which the wonders of technology science, medicine and learning propelled us in enhancing creative minds. Here our poets, playwrights, fiction, authors and public performers can appeal to our common fascination and imagination. Only good can come from this.”
