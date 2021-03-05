A source of free market analysis and intelligence data to help local businesses was announced Thursday morning by the featured speaker at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s virtual Power in Partnership breakfast.
Matthew Tackett, president/CEO of the Kentucky Association for Economic Development, demonstrated one of the ways his organization helps spur business growth by introducing SizeUp Kentucky to the event’s virtual attendees.
“What SizeUp Kentucky provides is large-scale data that has (previously) only been mainly available to large industry ... data customized for your business, your industry, right here in Paducah,” he said.
The data, available through the website sizeupkentucky.com, is the result of a partnership between KAED and the chamber.
“You can compare your business’ performance to industry competitors across multiple performance indicators,” Tackett said. “You can answer, as long as you know basically what your industry is, what your revenue is, you can access all of this data.”
Other information available includes revenues versus competitors, comparing employee pay, and whether or not a particular industry is growing or declining, according to Tackett.
“There’s a ton of other comparative measures you can access, starting salaries, revenue per capita. You can compare what your turnover looks like compared to competitors or other businesses. You can look at community costs and worker’s compensation costs.”
The website also can help business owners find suppliers and the best place to advertise based on customer base and customer demographics.
“It’s a great resource for businesses to use to gain more information about themselves and how to better invest in themselves,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
One of the things that makes KAED unique, Tackett said, “Is that we are very and directly involved in the practice of the profession that we represent. We’re directly involved in the practice of economic development.
With Kentucky United, KAED’s domestic and global marketing program, “We’ll go all across the country or all across the world telling decision-makers why they need to do business in the commonwealth. We have a site and community analysis program to enhance preparation to enhance strategic planning in the commonwealth, a capital grant-making program to provide corporations with quick, risk-free site selection experiences in this state,” he said.
The association president also touched on efforts to deal with the disruptions related to COVID-19.
“There’s no doubt that COVID has been a massive global challenge with consequences right here in Kentucky. We know that. We also know there’s no doubt COVID has brought about new opportunities,” he said.
“So, what we seek to do is address this COVID disruption and capitalize on new opportunities. What we know without a doubt is that COVID has definitely enhanced the importance of economic development organizations and chambers, of which you have two world-class examples of right here in Paducah.
“We know that COVID has enhanced the importance of business development and expansion and strategic planning for enterprise and economic development. And, because Kentucky has so much intrinsic advantage and good leadership, I believe we are well positioned to move beyond COVID successfully and the good news is that economic development projects continue to move within Kentucky’s markets.”
