Ninety-nine% of new jobs have needed postsecondary training since 2008.
It’s not a figure of speech. It’s a study by the Georgetown Center of Education and the Workforce, cited in the 2022-30 Kentucky Strategic Agenda for Postsecondary Education.
If it still seems false, it’s due to a lasting misnomer about advanced education.
“We have to change awareness about what a postsecondary credential is,” said Dr. Rick Smith, vice president of external affairs and economic partnerships at the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education. “It’s not just a four-year degree. It’s a two-year degree, a workforce certificate, anything after high school.”
Smith spoke about that change Thursday, as the featured speaker at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Power in Partnership breakfast.
There’s a lot of change coming. And change is nothing new, but it’s looming closer.
“The public’s in denial about how innovation is going to affect them,” he said. “If you asked, they’d agree innovation is changing the workforce. But people think it’s going to affect someone else, someplace else. Well, it’s happening all over the country. We have to change how we’re preparing people for the workforce.”
That entails talking to employers, he said: “We’re trying to align our curriculum with the demands of the workforce.”
The CPE licenses schools, sets curricula and approves tuition rates. Smith said it also has a 60-by-30 goal: 60% of adults with degrees by 2030.
They’re close, he said. “COVID set us back a little bit, but we’re certainly making progress.”
Automation has long been a job security boogeyman. Assembly lines in the early 1900s required less craftsmen. The telegraph didn’t end postal work, but it made some deliverers redundant.
“How many have walked into Walmart lately? Automated cash registers. Humans and robots working together — you see more and more of that now,” Smith said. “As we move forward and technology continues to increase, we’ll see more and more of this self-service.
“Jobs servicing automation or installing new technologies require a person to do those. We have to prepare people to be the ones developing and servicing this technology. Our job has changed, and we must change to meet the job.”
That involves extra training. More technical programs and certificates reflect this, even if other parts of education don’t.
Traditional undergraduate enrollment is down 16%. That figure is 28% for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.
“It’s going down kind of at a disturbing level,” Smith said. “COVID certainly had a lot to do with that, but that’s not the only reason.”
Smith spoke on how this is changing workforce skills. Communication and teamwork are up; fine motor skills and coordination are down.
“Higher cognitive skills,” he said. “The physical skills are important, but they’re not quite as important as these other skills we’re preparing our students for now.”
Smith has over 30 years’ experience in higher education, nonprofit and business leadership.
He was president and CEO of the United Way of Ross County, Ohio. He’s held leadership positions at the Kentucky College of Art Design, Kentucky State University and Northern Pennsylvania Regional College.
Smith moved from Alabama to Louisville in primary school.
“It wasn’t a pleasant time. It was a difficult time for me, because this was the late 70s,” he said, adding he was harassed walking to school. “It was a challenge. Some people didn’t want me there because of the color of my skin. It wasn’t a love-love situation. Not at first. By the time I finished, it was absolutely a love relationship.
“One thing I didn’t have — many other students of color didn’t — was role models in the school at that time who guided us and talked about the need to go to college. I was a good student, but no one was talking to me about it. Not officially.”
Smith contributes to a CPE podcast called Higher Education Matters at cpe.ky.gov/news/podcasts.
Visit cpe.ky.gov/data for more information.
