The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce restarted its monthly Power in Partnership breakfast Thursday — without the breakfast — as COVID-19 restrictions on large in-person gatherings continue across the commonwealth.
“We’re back,” Chamber President Sandra Wilson said, ushering in the organization’s first virtual breakfast event live-streamed via Zoom, the chamber’s Facebook page and WPSD Local 6.
“When we left you in March, all 300-plus of us at the convention center for our March breakfast, none of us would ever have imagined where we would be today,” she said. “We’re glad to be back here in this very different format. Thank you for the encouragement that you’ve given us to bring our Power in Partnership breakfast back.”
The July breakfast is typically reserved as a salute to area nonprofit organizations, with the year’s focus on those agencies providing services related to health and human services.
“They need our help now more than ever because they’ve been providing more help than ever (during COVID-19),” Wilson said. “We just felt like there was no way we could miss this event.”
Thursday’s program featured a taped video musical introduction by the local band, The Wheelhouse Rousters, several short informational videos from local nonprofits, and, via Zoom from her home in Florida, guest speaker Alexia Savage, U.S. Southeast engagement director with United Way International.
Savage said UWI is “a global organization that makes a local impact, with more than 1,800 United Ways worldwide in 41 countries, 1,100 of them right here in the U.S.
“The mission is to ensure that every person in every community is supported to have access to the basics they need for a good life through education, financial stability and good health. I think we can all agree those are basic things everyone deserves access to,” she said.
Savage praised the efforts of local agencies, like the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, “which are critical to the health of our communities enabling people of all ages to meet their most basic needs, find their independence to stand on their own, and thrive and recover from unexpected crises that might leave them unable to keep a roof over their head or food on their table.”
The business community also plays a key role, Savage said.
“The support of nonprofits by the business community is critical. The importance of their partnership (with the agencies) has been increasingly evident as we work together to navigate these uncharted territories,” she said.
“The road to recovery might be long and arduous, but with the right support, it’s possible. Maybe it’s not about returning to a new normal.
“Maybe it’s about being better, doing better, reimagining and rebuilding together, through meaningful partnerships, open conversations and dialogue that allows us to come out of this better than ever with stronger relationships in our community,” Savage said.
The next virtual chamber breakfast is scheduled for Aug. 6.
Wilson said she is hopeful in-person meetings can resume in September, in some fashion, as the chamber continues to monitor Gov. Andy Beshear’s mandates on public gatherings.
