The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Public Policy Series Legislative Breakfast and Forum featuring local state legislators, Senator Danny Carroll and Representatives Randy Bridges, Chris Freeland, Richard Heath and Steven Rudy on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Commerce Center, 300 S. Third Street. Tickets are $20. Pre-registration is required at paducahchamber.org before noon on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Attendees will be able to hear from legislators ahead of the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly. The chamber will also outline its 2023 state legislative priorities.
Carroll represents the Second District including McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Marshall and Livingston counties. Bridges represents the Third District that includes part of the city of Paducah and McCracken County, and Livingston County. Freeland represents the Sixth District including a portion of McCracken County, and Lyon and Marshall counties. Heath represents a portion of McCracken County and Graves County in the Second District. Rudy serves as Majority Floor Leader for the state House of Representatives and represents the First District of Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton counties and a portion of the city of Paducah and McCracken County.
