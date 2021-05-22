The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber is preparing to launch a cohort group designed to help small business owners take their business to the “next level” of success.
Nationally-recognized business entrepreneur and author Mike Michalowicz will kick off the cohort program in a virtual call for participants. His book, “Fix this Next,” will be the basis for the program.
Applications are being accepted at www.paducahchamber.org and scholarships are available. The kickoff event is scheduled for June 22 and the application process is open through June 4. Small business owners in western Kentucky and southern Illinois are encouraged to apply.
In his book, Michalowicz details the strategy businesses can use to determine what to do and in what order, to ensure healthy, fast, permanent growth and to avoid debilitating distractions.
Participants will gain insight on how to be a more profitable business and build vital networks needed to thrive.
“This is about creating and sustaining successful businesses in our community to create more economic growth and jobs,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
Murray State University’s Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development and West Kentucky Community and Technical College Workforce Solutions will provide the business curriculum for the program. Other speakers and consultants will be utilized to ensure the program’s success.
The initiative is intended to work in coordination with existing community incubators to address current gaps and ensure businesses and entrepreneurs at all stages have the resources they need to grow.
In addition to receiving the “Fix This Next” book and the program launch with Michalowicz, participants will also participate in his new book launch, “Get Different,” and receive a copy of the new book. They will also receive a ticket and be recognized at the chamber’s annual meeting and business celebration Sept. 9.
In addition to the virtual kickoff June 22, Michalowicz will also appear virtually at the chamber’s annual meeting and business celebration on Sept. 9 and with his new book launch in October.
Michalowicz is the entrepreneur behind three multi-million-dollar companies and is also the author of “Profit First,” “Clockwork” and “The Pumpkin Plan.” He is a former small business columnist for The Wall Street Journal and regularly travels the globe as an entrepreneurial advocate.
The cost to participate is $750. Three scholarships are available for minority owned businesses made possible by the MacKenzie Scott gift titled the “WKCTC Guarantee: Our commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.”
“We are offering a money back guarantee for the registration fee (less the cost of the books and celebration ticket) to help show our commitment to these business owners if they complete the program and are not satisfied with the course of study,” Wilson said.
For more information, go to padcuahchamber.org, call 270-443-1746 or email info@paducahchamber.org.
