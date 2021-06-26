The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s July Power in Partnership breakfast will return to an in-person format on July 1.
The program will be a celebration of the importance of the arts to the community, with a “Salute to Arts and Culture.” The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Julian Carroll Convention Center. The cost is $20, and pre-registration is required.
The program will feature a panel of speakers representing the local arts and culture, including Mary Hammond, executive director of the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau; Mary Katz, executive director of the Carson Center; and Michael Cochran, executive director of the Market House Theatre.
Leadership Paducah Class No. 34 also will be recognized at the breakfast. The class will present the funds from its class project to Lifeline Recovery Center, which was chosen last fall to be the recipient.
“The Paducah chamber is excited to bring our monthly Power in Partnership breakfasts back to an in-person format just in time for our salute to the arts event,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
“Each July we focus on either the arts or health and human service nonprofit organizations, and in 2021 it’s time to celebrate our arts and culture.
“Prior to the pandemic shutdown, we had been averaging about 300 people in attendance. We have no idea how many we may have for this one, but we are ready to welcome back our members in person. We are the convener of people and this will be a celebration.”
Nonprofit organizations related to the arts and culture have been invited to have a display for attendees to view, and some will provide entertainment. Attendees are encouraged to come early to see the displays.
Register at paducahchamber.org or by calling 270-443-1746.
