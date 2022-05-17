The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is offering several educational seminars kicking off on May 18 as part of its Small Business Celebration. The small business seminars will be held at the Commerce Center, 300 S. Third Street. Pre-registration is required at paducahchamber.org.
The seminars include:
• Wednesday, May 18 - 8 a.m., Utilizing workforce programs to better your business. Hear from small business owners and managers about how workforce programs through the West Kentucky Workforce Board helped them pay employees’ salaries. Panelists include LaToya Burton, Housing Authority of Paducah; Chris Hill, IHM Used Parts; and Rachel Jett, Jett’s Specialty Contracting. Mary Anne Medlock, Business Services Liaison for the Purchase Region, will moderate this panel.
• Wednesday, May 25 - 8 a.m., How to make more money through government contracts. Frank Bennett, West Kentucky Procurement Consultant with Kentucky Procurement Technical Assistance Center (KYPTAC) will provide information about how KYPTAC can help small businesses apply for certifications like HUBZone and Women Owned Small Businesses and bid to earn federal procurement dollars.
• Tuesday, May 31 — 8 a.m., Protect your business: The fundamentals of information security for small business. Nick Johnson, information security manager at FNB Bank, will talk through strategies and best practices for keeping your small business’s information secure in a world of increasing cybersecurity threats. Johnson will also provide resources that are beneficial to small businesses who don’t have the extra funds to spend on information security exclusively.
• Wednesday, June 1 — 4-5:30 p.m., Social Media Marketing for Small Business. Feeling obligated to answer questions on your business social media platforms at all times of day and night for fear of losing a sale? JC Phelps, Business Coach, Kentucky SBDC in London and Aaron Harned, Business Coach, Kentucky SBDC in Paducah, will offer some tips on Facebook and Instagram marketing.
• Tuesday, June 7 — Noon. Tap into the tools available to small business owners through the Cabinet for Economic Development — including access to investors, small business loans or tax credits. Presenter: Marilyn LeBourveau, Project Manager — KY Innovation, Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development. Local business owner Todd Blume of Paducah Beer Werks, who serves on the Kentucky Commission on Small Business Innovation and Advocacy, will speak about his role on the state committee.
Also on May 18, the chamber is partnering with Chris Wooldridge, director of Murray State University’s Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development, for small business consultations. Local small business owners who are looking for assistance are encouraged to schedule an appointment, at no cost. All appointments will be held in person at the Commerce Center on May 18 starting at 9 a.m. Call 270-443-1746 or email cdillard@paducahchamber.org to schedule an appointment.
