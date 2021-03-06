BENTON — The Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce has seen several changes over the past six months. A new director. A new location. And a new direction.
Mitchell Ponder joined the chamber in August as executive director and has been “full steam ahead” since the beginning. According to Ponder, though, he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“Every week has looked different, but I am even more excited now than when I first began about the great opportunity we have to grow our Chamber and make this the best business community possible,” he said.
Although monthly business breakfasts and yearly in-person events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber implemented other ways to help the business community in an effort to become more visible.
“Since I have started, we have pretty much been adapting our Chamber’s efforts to whatever was thrown at us in a certain month,” Ponder said. “One month that was helping organize the Benton Holiday Open House that benefited local shops, and one month was focused on planning a restaurant month to help local restaurants that were heavily impacted by the COVID restrictions toward the end of the year.”
In January, the chamber’s business office moved locations and now shares a building with the Kentucky Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau. Ponder said the move has primarily served as better opportunity to collaborate with the tourism office, which also has a goal of fostering development in the community.
“While I’m excited for all that has been accomplished in the short time I have been here, none of that would be possible without the investment of our board of directors. They all share the same vision I do that this chamber can truly take some giant leaps forward and be a great driver of success in our community,” he said.
In January, the chamber announced its newest board members to serve through 2023. Joining the 12 member board are Stephanie Donohoo, Sirls and Associates PLLC; Tammy Blackwell, Marshall County Public Library; Vicki Wynn, Marshall County Extension Center; and Nathan Brandon, Studio 270 Media Company.
Board members serve a three year term.
The new members join Chairman of the Board Jessica Adams; Lake Chem Community FCU; Past-Chair Wes McGregor, CFSB; Leslie Taylor, Benton Electric System; Crystal Jeter, The Jeter Group; Eric Long, Long and Long PLLC; Tammie McCullough, West Kentucky Aquaponics; Kayla Treckenbrock, Raymond James Hendrickson Wealth and Retirement; and Jim Dema, West Kentucky Xerographics.
“As our board of directors sat down at the start of this year, the main priority was to provide value to our current Chamber members that have been incredibly loyal with their support,” Ponder said. “In doing that, we also want to become a more visible organization in the community that other businesses can see the value that joining the Chamber of Commerce has.”
Planning events for 2021 has been troublesome during the pandemic, but Ponder said the chamber board has been having great discussions is optimistic some in-person events such as the annual chamber dinner, Women in Business luncheon and Young Professionals meetings will be able to resume later in the year.
The board is also working on a virtual breakfast to give community members more insight to what the chamber is doing and will provide tips from different outside speakers.
Another notable transformation is the increase of a digital presence via its website and Facebook page. “In mentioning that desire to become more visible as a Chamber while better serving our members, we have found the best way to reach community members was through engaging content that promotes the great things business leaders in our community are doing. We have so many unique businesses and talented business professional communities, and we saw a great opportunity to promote that and inform the community on the great things happening here. This led to the creation of several regular features on our Facebook page and weekly newsletter that pick a business or professional to highlight for that day,” Ponder said.
“I’ve had the most fun with our ‘Women in Business Wednesday’ series that highlights a different woman professional each week. While it has been great to learn more about the unique talents and motivations of these women, it has been even more rewarding to see the uplifting messages other community members have been sending when they see that person being featured. It is great to see other people happy for each others success, and I think that’s one of the things that makes this small community so great,” he said.
For more information about the Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce visit marshallcounty.net.
