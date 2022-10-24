The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Membership and Total Resource campaign ended with a total of 113 new members recruited. The results were announced at a recent campaign victory party held at the Commerce Center.

“Our volunteers have really been hard at work on behalf of the chamber during this annual campaign,” said Brent Housman, campaign chair and chair-elect of the chamber board of directors. “This has been a very busy time for the chamber with our annual trip to D.C. and many other events. We really are appreciative of our volunteers, our membership, and our leadership.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In