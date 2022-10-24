The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Membership and Total Resource campaign ended with a total of 113 new members recruited. The results were announced at a recent campaign victory party held at the Commerce Center.
“Our volunteers have really been hard at work on behalf of the chamber during this annual campaign,” said Brent Housman, campaign chair and chair-elect of the chamber board of directors. “This has been a very busy time for the chamber with our annual trip to D.C. and many other events. We really are appreciative of our volunteers, our membership, and our leadership.”
The top volunteer producer for the campaign was Robbie Shoulta with Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership. Shoulta recruited 22 new members to join the Chamber. Second place individual award went to Jessica Housman with Housman Partners; third place was Kevin O'Neill with West Kentucky Community & Technical College; fourth place was Peter Sierra with West Kentucky Community & Technical College; and fifth place was Katie Englert with Compass Counseling.
The Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership team, with Shoulta as team captain, retained the “traveling trophy” award for overall team winner, having also won in 2021. The team captained by Jessica Housman with Housman Partners was the second place team, and the third place team was West Kentucky Community & Technical College with Kevin O'Neill as captain.
The chamber has a strong partnership base with local businesses – both small and large, manufacturers, industries, local governments, education, non-profit organizations and individuals.
Membership to the chamber is open throughout the year. The campaign is held annually in the fall with a team of volunteers assisting the chamber with recruiting new members. For more information about joining, contact the chamber at 270-443-1746 or info@paducahchamber.org.
