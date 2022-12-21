PADNWS-12-21-22 LEGISLATOR PHOTO

Participants in the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Public Policy Series Tuesday included, from left: District 2 State Rep. Richard Heath, District 6 State Rep. Chris Freeland, District 3 State Rep. Randy Bridges, District 2 State Sen. Danny Carroll and District 1 State Rep. Steven Rudy.

 LEVI BRANDENBURG | The Sun

The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce wrapped up the year 2022 with a Public Policy Series/legislative breakfast and forum Tuesday, which featured area state legislators and a look ahead to the 2023 session of the Kentucky General Assembly and the chamber’s legislative priorities.

Area legislators participating in the event included District 2 State Sen. Danny Carroll, District 1 State Rep. Steven Rudy, District 2 State Rep. Richard Heath, District 3 State Rep. Randy Brooks, and District 6 State Rep. Chris Freeland.

