The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce wrapped up the year 2022 with a Public Policy Series/legislative breakfast and forum Tuesday, which featured area state legislators and a look ahead to the 2023 session of the Kentucky General Assembly and the chamber’s legislative priorities.
Area legislators participating in the event included District 2 State Sen. Danny Carroll, District 1 State Rep. Steven Rudy, District 2 State Rep. Richard Heath, District 3 State Rep. Randy Brooks, and District 6 State Rep. Chris Freeland.
“Each year the chamber develops our priorities to let our legislators hear from the business community about what is important to us,” said Brent Housman, chair-elect of the chamber’s board of directors and business advocacy chairman.
“These positions that we take are vetted by our Business Advocacy Committee. We’re experts on the topics of interest and we review documents that are presented and conduct research before taking a position. They are then reviewed by the chamber’s board of directors.
“Our top priorities this year are our infrastructure investments, taxes and economic growth, workforce and potential funding support for the building grant for the downtown riverfront area,” Housman said.
Also, the chamber wants to focus further on its energy and environment priorities, is support of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah site.
“A few years ago, our legislators were successful in lifting the nuclear moratorium in Kentucky,” Housman said. “We believe this opens many doors for future growth for our community. In May of 2023, The Energy Communities Alliance along with the city of Paducah, McCracken County and the Paducah chamber and in partnership with the US Department of Energy, the American Nuclear Society and the Kentucky Office of Energy Policy, will host in Paducah a nuclear development forum entitled ‘Building Capacity and Opportunity.’ Folks from four different countries have already pledged to be here for that as part of ECA’s new nuclear initiative to define the role of local governments in supporting the development of new nuclear technologies.”
Legislators shared some of their thoughts on the upcoming session.
“I think there’s really going to be an effort to make this session what a short session is supposed to be,” said Carroll. “We will really focus on the major issues that we need to address. I was honored to be selected to be the first chairman of the families and children committee in the Senate. I’ve really gotten into advocating for that population, whether it’s our kids or adults throughout the state and working with various organizations related to that. As far as child abuse and neglect go, we are always one of the worst states in the country in that area. And I want that to be a priority in Kentucky.”
Bridges is the chair of the Local Government standing committee.
“I’ll be dealing with all 120 counties and 400-plus cities across the state,” Bridges said. “I think we’ve got an opportunity to be fantastic for our area… there’s a lot of good stuff going on.”
Freeland expressed his happiness that the state is working on a budget reserve to keep more money in reserve for its use.
Heath reflected on the devastating tornado that impacted his district on Dec. 10, 2021.
“We just had the first anniversary of the tornado,” he said. “Last year, in House Bill 5, we appropriated $200 million to prop up county government and nonprofits and utilities. Now that we are a year on, we will revisit the $200 million and find out if that’s adequate to go for another year. We’ll need to put some additional money into that and keep going. We spent the entire session back in January trying to get House Bill 5 passed, but because of House Bill 5 and Senate Bill 150, when the flooding occurred in eastern Kentucky, it took us three days to jump in and help them out. All we had to do was tweak it. It wasn’t seamless but we got money flowing to them.”
Rudy, who also serves as House Majority Floor Leader, helped explain what a short session is.
“Short sessions are meant to clean up, not to be cleaned up,” He said. “ My goal is to make the 2023 General Assembly the most boring General Assembly in the history of the General Assembly, because that is what it is meant for.”
