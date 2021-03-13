Sprocket, Codefi and the area schools’ Youth Coding League are the topics for discussion at a webinar coordinated by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Education Partnership (BEP) and Small Business Committee at noon Tuesday.
The event is sponsored by the McCracken County Public Library. It is open to the public for attending via Zoom by registering at paducahchamber.org.
The program will feature speakers sharing information about both Sprocket and Codefi and their growth and expansion in the area, the “First $50K” Tech Business Recruitment Program, and the Youth Coding League. The McCracken County Public Library is also a sponsor of the Youth Coding League, an after school enrichment program offered to students at Clark, Morgan, McNabb, Heath, Lone Oak, Reidland, and Paducah middle schools.
The mission of the Chamber’s BEP is to develop collaborative partnerships between business and education, and become a pro-active voice for educational issues at the local, regional, and state level.
Sprocket announced a formal partnership with Codefi of Cape Girardeau, Mo., in August 2020. Together, these organizations are launching and creating economic development programs aimed at growing the digital economy, training workers, identifying seed funds, and developing tech-based businesses.
Sprocket recently launched the West Kentucky Innovation Challenge in partnership with Codefi, Kentucky Innovation, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and will award up to $200,000 in Innovation Development service grants to five small businesses or individuals.
