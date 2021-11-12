The Paducah Area Chamber of Chamber is hosting the Kentucky Chamber for the “Time to Compete Tour” in Paducah on Nov. 17.
This is an interactive discussion on what makes the region competitive for business and how to improve its competitiveness. This meeting will be at 4 p.m. at the Commerce Center, 300 S. 3rd St.
Kate Shanks, the Kentucky chamber’s senior vice president of public affairs, and Dr. Charles Aull, senior policy analyst, will lead a discussion with real-time participant polling on Kentucky’s workforce opportunities, tax code improvements, and other key indicators of business competitiveness.
Attendees will be able to share their opinion about what local businesses need to be more competitive and what makes the region unique ahead of the 2022 Legislative Session.
The informal session is free and open to the public. Register at paducahchamber.org.
