With the 2022 60-day budget session of the Kentucky Legislature over the halfway point, area legislators updated Paducah business leaders on Saturday about some key issues being discussed in Frankfort.
Those issues ranged from potential funding for Barkley Regional Airport to tax modernization and changes to the state’s unemployment insurance system, among others.
The Saturday session, held at The Commerce Center, was part of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Public Policy Series and featured remarks by District 2 State Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Benton, District 3 State Rep. Randy Bridges, R-Paducah, and District 6 State Rep. Chris Freeland, R-Benton.
At this point, it’s not clear if the $6 million Gov. Andy Beshear has proposed to go to Barkley Regional Airport for its new terminal project will be fully funded in the 2022 budget.
According to Carroll, the normal process is for the governor to make his recommendation, followed by the House’s budget recommendation, and then looking at the differences between the two.
This year, the House’s budget was released first, followed by the governor’s, which complicated the process somewhat, he said.
“We are through that part of it and now we started this past week going over all the hundreds of budget requests that we have for the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding,” Carroll said. “I did submit a package (for almost $1 million) that combines some of the projects that Barkley is looking to do in the future and for (West Kentucky Community and Technical College) to be able to start up an aviation program in conjunction with. I think it will be a great addition to the airport and the college.
“Those conversations will come up next week, as we try to get those funds allocated.”
He said there was also requests to allocate funds for the Columbia Theatre in Paducah, and for the major project at the former Walter C. Jetton Junior High School.
According to Carroll, there will be several hours of budget discussion this week and then more final decisions will start to be made.
Local officials remain hopeful for the additional funding for the airport.
“I know that our state legislators share the same view about Barkley Regional Airport and aviation/aerospace in general, but may find a different path to support the airport,” Dennis Rouleau, airport executive director, told The Sun.
“The fact that Barkley Regional Airport was the only airport mentioned explicitly in Gov. Beshear’s budget address says a great deal about the economic importance to the region and the commonwealth.”
If funding is approved for the aviation program at WKCTC, “it will be a win-win-win for Barkley, WKCTC and the community,” said Rouleau. “The aviation/aerospace industry and here locally desperately need skilled aviation mechanics.”
Sandra Wilson, chamber president, thanked the legislators for their support of the additional Barkley funding.
“We thanked them for submitting a formal request for the additional $6 million, for the airport that the governor had included in his budget, and we are hopeful to receive some additional assistance,” she told The Sun.
In other topics, Bridges highlighted improvements to the state’s unemployment system, some of the House budget plans and its tax modernization bill.
“One of the issues, one of the big ones for the chamber is House Bill 4, which addresses unemployment insurance,” he said. “Our state ranks in the bottom three in the nation for workforce participation. And, if we want to get new businesses, new companies ... they look at that.”
Efforts are being made to strengthen workforce requirements within the unemployment system.
“It requires people to have to go out and look for a job. It ties benefit durations to economic conditions and helps laid-off workers up-skill and re-train and it makes unemployment insurance taxes fair and equitable for employers, also,” he said. “It’s a very important bill for the future of our economic development.”
Freeland pointed to the House’s efforts supporting a local option sales tax.
“We passed it on the House side and that will be a constitutional amendment. It’s not saying cities have the ability to raise taxes any way they want to,” he said.
“It’s a constitutional amendment that will go on the ballot and it simply puts it in place. Right now, in the constitution in Kentucky, the only way cities and counties can raise taxes is through occupational taxes, some fees and property taxes.
“So, this would allow cities to come up with a better plan to work for their communities. Instead of taxing productivity, we’d have a chance to tax consumption, capture dollars from visitors coming here, which we currently aren’t doing.” he said.
“I think it’s a good idea and I like the fact that it goes on the ballot and lets the people decide if they want to do this.”
