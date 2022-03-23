The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Spring 2022 WKY Launch Experience today at the Dome Pavilion.
The WKY Launch Experience is a career exploration expo for eighth grade students in all schools in Paducah/McCracken County school systems including Paducah Middle, Lone Oak, Heath, Reidland, St. Mary and Community Christian Academy. More than 800 students will participate in this one-day event. The goal is to expose students to local career options they may not be aware of in an effort to strengthen the local workforce of the future.
“We want these students to know about careers which are available in our local community before they begin high school,” said Sandra Wilson, Paducah chamber president.
“Students can explore these career opportunities through fun, hands-on experiences and are able to ask questions from our local employers. We are grateful to all of the local businesses who are partnering with the Chamber to make WKY Launch a success.”
During the event, each school will spend about two hours at the Dome going through multiple sectors of workforce including health care, construction, engineering, professional services, tourism and much more. Approximately 30 businesses are represented. The spring event allows the chamber to play “catch up” from the postponed event from last October. Another event will be held in the fall for 2022-2023 eighth grade students.
