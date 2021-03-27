METROPOLIS, Ill. — The Chamber of Commerce here will host a live round table with the candidates running for the office of Metropolis mayor.
The live event will take place at 6 p.m. Monday on the chamber’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/metrochamber/.
“Due to COVID-19, we have limited capacity at our facility, so the chamber decided to do a live broadcast to reach a larger viewing area,” said Kelly Lunsford, the chamber’s president.
The candidates running for Metropolis mayor — Don Canada, Jim Hambrick, Robert McDonald and Chuck Short — will come together and answer questions given to them from the chamber and the community.
There will be a moderator to ask the questions submitted to each candidate. Candidates will also be given time for rebuttal.
“This is a perfect time to hear what their plans are if elected mayor of Metropolis and to answer important questions from our businesses and community,” Lunsford said.
The chamber hosted a similar event during the 2017 election.
“We had a good response years ago and thought we should bring it back for our community,” Lunsford said. “We decided to do it this year to help people understand and get the feel of each candidate running for mayor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.