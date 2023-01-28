Business successes during 2022 took center stage Friday night as the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner and business celebration at the Julian Carroll Convention Center.
Taking the time to celebrate is important to the chamber, according to Sandra Wilson, the organization’s president/CEO.
“This night is a celebration of our business community and recognizing the individuals who play such an important and vital role in helping our region thrive,” said Wilson.
“We should be proud of our community, of what we have to offer, and show the ‘community spirit’ that we have to the rest of the state and the country. We chose ‘Celebrating the Spirit of our Community’ as our theme for tonight so we could celebrate who we are and all of the greatness about our community. We want our community and our region to grow and be successful and be a great place that we all call home. It’s important that we demonstrate how much we support, respect and trust each other to take this community to the next level.
Cory Hicks, the 2022 chairman of the chamber’s board of directors, highlighted the three focus areas for the during the past year: The Leadership Center, advocacy and outreach.
He also introduced a chamber-produced video highlighting accomplishments of the past year. It will be available on the chamber’s website at paducahchamber.org next week.
Brent Housman, 2023 chamber board chair, said the business organization will continue to “focus on its primary mission to enhance business growth and prosperity through promotion, advocacy and education.”
Among the awards presented Friday night was the Summit Award, which is not presented annually. Attributes include significant volunteer and financial contribution to the community, excellent business practice and leadership skills.
“We were honored to recognize CSI (Computer Services, Inc.) and to have on stage to accept the award the founder John A. Williams, Sr., along with the immediate former chair and CEO Steve Powless and the current President/CEO David Culbertson.
“It’s not every day that a company established in 1965 and the quality and size of CSI can have their founder and two most recent CEOs all on the stage together,” Wilson said.
Tony Reck and Tom Garrett, Paducah & Louisville Railway, were honored as co-citizens of the year.
“We couldn’t honor one without the other. They worked side by side for many years, both have been very involved in our community and they retired together at the end of 2022,” Wilson said.
“Reck also served as chair of Greater Paducah Economic Development during the establishment of the Triple Rail Site when the organization was buying property to establish the industrial site and Garrett served as chair of the Paducah chamber when the chamber was looking to move into the current home at the Commerce Center.”
Other awards presented included:
• Business of the Year — Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering and Testing and Marcum Engineering.
• Small Business of the Year — Paducah Beer Werks.
• Entrepreneurs of the Year — Jeff and Sharolette Pierce, Atomic City Family Fun Center, Inc.
• Non-Profit Organization of the Year — The Carson Center.
• Leadership Paducah Alumnus of the Year — Chris Black, Ray Black and Son, Leadership Paducah Class #4. This award is selected and presented by the Leadership Paducah Alumni Association.
• Young Leader of Western Kentucky — Eric Straub, attorney and member/partner, Whitlow, Roberts, Houston & Straub. This award is selected and presented by the Four Rivers Business Journal of The Paducah Sun. There were 10 finalists honored.
• Chairman’s Awards — Ken Wheeler and Bill Paxton. This award was presented by 2022 Chamber Board Chairman Cory Hicks.
• Spirit of the Community Awards were presented to: Sprocket, Randell Blackburn (Community Financial Services Bank), Texas Roadhouse, and the four local school systems: Paducah Independent Schools, McCracken County Schools, St. Mary School System and Community Christian Academy.
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is the region’s largest business advocacy organization with more than 900 member partners and one of the larger chambers in the state. The chamber is 5-star accredited by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and has twice been named “Chamber of the Year” in 2017 and 2011 by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE), and was one of three finalists for ACCE “Chamber of the Year” (Category 2) in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.