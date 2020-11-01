The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s November Power in Partnership breakfast Thursday morning will be a salute to education, featuring Jason Glass, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education.
The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a virtual broadcast.
The live broadcast will originate from the Commerce Center in downtown Paducah. Participants can register to attend the event via Zoom at paducahchamber.org. The virtual breakfast will also be carried live via the chamber and WPSD’s Facebook page and livestreamed on WPSD Local 6. The event will also feature the four local school systems with a student speaking on their behalf. Student speakers include:
• Gabby Copeland, Paducah Public Schools.
• Ava Kelly, McCracken County Public Schools.
• Megan Lorch, St. Mary Schools.
• Ashley Thurston, Community Christian Academy.
Glass, a Kentucky native from Brandenburg, has been commissioner of education since September of this year. Before that, he had been superintendent and chief learner of Jeffco Public Schools in Colorado.
In 2016, President Barack Obama nominated Glass to the National Board for Education Sciences. Glass received a bachelor’s degree in political science and history in 1994, a master’s in political science in 1996 and a master’s in education in 2007 from the University of Kentucky. He began his teaching career at Hazard Independent Schools, working as a high school social studies teacher from 1996 to 1998. He received his doctorate in education leadership in 2011 from Seton Hall University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.