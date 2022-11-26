The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Dec. 1 Power in Partnership breakfast will feature an emphasis on regional economic development.
Panelists will include Hannah Chretien, Ballard County Economic Development; Jason Lemle, Graves County Economic Development; Mary Anne Medlock, West Kentucky Workforce Board; and Bruce Wilcox, Greater Paducah Economic Development.
The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center. Pre-registration is required by 2 p.m. Monday at paducahchamber.org or call 270-443-1746. Power Card holders do not have to pre-register. The cost is $20.
In addition to the panel, Betsy Burkeen will provide an update on the new United Way of Western Kentucky and Sandra Wilson, chamber president, will speak about the Leadership West Kentucky program that begins in January.
Chretien is the Ballard County Economic Development executive director. The organization helps to create a strong Ballard County, with a focus on its agriculture industry, and attract new businesses and new citizens to its community.
Lemle serves as president of Graves County Economic Development. He supports the city of Mayfield and Graves County through strategic planning, talent development initiatives, site preparation, incentive negotiation and industrial development.
As Business Services Liaison for the West Kentucky Workforce Board, Medlock provides employment-related services to businesses in the Purchase Region. She has more than 20 years of experience in the field.
Wilcox is the president and CEO of Greater Paducah Economic Development. GPED is the economic development agency for Paducah and McCracken County, a public/private partnership formed to attract and grow jobs and investment through assisting existing business with expansion projects and recruiting new businesses.
