The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce has unveiled a new brand which will encompass all of its leadership programs and lead to the development of new initiatives.
The brand — The Leadership Center: A program of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce — was announced during the organization’s annual meeting and business celebration Thursday night at the Julian Carroll Convention Center.
“Under the new brand will be our signature programs like Leadership Paducah, Youth LEAD, Paducah Young Professionals and the Intern Initiative,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president. “We also want to be able to establish new programs, in particular one to educate teachers about high-demand local careers called Educator Externships.”
Dr. Anton Reece, president of West Kentucky Community and Technical College and 2021 chamber board chairman, said the center’s programs “are designed to help individuals lead organizations, businesses and communities into the future with confidence and vision.”
“This is an incredible opportunity to build the next generation of leadership for our member businesses and our community,” Reece continued. “Those who graduate the chamber’s leadership programs go on to be leaders on nonprofit boards, businesses, schools, churches and more.”
Funds for The Leadership Center would be contributed into the Chamber’s 501c3 Foundation and used to enhance the center’s programs.
Wilson said the chamber is in discussions with one local business at a contribution level of $100,000 and are in discussions with two other companies at $50,000 and $25,000 contribution levels.
“We still have work to do to finalize the specifics but we are excited about the potential for The Leadership Center and what it can mean for our community,” said Reece. “We are committed to providing impactful leadership development and civic engagement opportunities to help leaders of all stages of life move our community and region forward.
“We believe our area’s diverse and skilled leaders aren’t just a resource, they are our competitive advantage.”
