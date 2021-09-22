The second day of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s D.C. Fly-In Tuesday included meetings with U.S. Department of Energy officials as well as members of Kentucky’s federal delegation.
The chamber group kicked off the final day of its in-person advocacy efforts with a meeting with William “Ike” White, acting secretary for the DOE’s office of Environmental Management and DOE Deputy Secretary David Turk.
“We had a really good meeting with DOE,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
“I really think it says a lot about our community that we can have a high-level meeting with the deputy secretary. It was very positive.
“We talked about the $315 million request for funding (for the continued cleanup of the DOE’s Paducah site), which includes the $40 million ‘plus-up’ that we have received the last two years.”
The group also asked for an additional $2 million to conduct a study of the site, one that hasn’t been done in several years, about what the next steps could be to prepare and re-industrialize the site over the next 10-20 years.
“We want to see (with the study) when we can begin to get it prepared for re-industrialization from some companies that might be interested in locating there,” Wilson said.
“I felt like they were very encouraging. They told us some of the next steps to do, and we followed up in meetings with Sen. (Mitch) McConnell and Congressman (James) Comer, to let them know we were asking for that.”
The group also discussed how West Kentucky Community and Technical College can be involved in the future workforce development needs of the site, which would be part of the requested study.
During that meeting, Eddie Jones, a McCracken County Commissioner and chairman of the Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization, discussed PACRO’s efforts to identify and use surplus assets from the site, include a large quantity of nickel.
“They were very responsive in talking to us about future opportunities,” Wilson said.
“There was no commitment on anything, but just a very open exchange between our community and the DOE.”
