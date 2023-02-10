The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Chamber Day in Frankfort on Feb. 15. This one-day trip allows local business leaders to meet with Cabinet officials and members of the General Assembly and advocate for the chamber’s top legislative priorities. The local contingent has 75 registered to participate.
“Paducah is four hours from Frankfort so when we show up, especially as a large group like this, our state officials know how much we care about what’s going on at the state capitol. The meetings we are having are on topics directly related to our area ranging from our airport and DOE site as well as the current status of the state’s workforce,” said Sandra Wilson, Chamber president.
“We will also meet with the new Secretary for Tourism, Arts and Culture Lindy Casebier. It’s important for him to know who we are as a community. Governor Beshear is our luncheon speaker and we look forward to hearing from him. We will end the day with our local legislators providing us with the latest information from their work in the General Assembly. Our area is fortunate that all of our local legislators are in key leadership roles so we look forward to visiting with them and hearing their perspectives.
“When we show up with 75 people who have either traveled by bus or driven themselves up for the day, we know it makes a difference. The relationships we build in Frankfort are critical to the success of our community and our region," she said.
Also joining the Paducah chamber for the luncheon and evening reception are neighboring chambers from Greater Owensboro, Hopkinsville-Christian County, Murray-Calloway County, and WAVE (four river counties). Members of Leadership Paducah Class #36 are also participating.
In the afternoon, the group will go to the Capitol Annex for meetings featuring Cabinet leaders and other officials. Confirmed speakers include Secretary Rebecca Goodman, Kentucky Energy & Environment Cabinet; Kenya Stump, executive director, Office of Energy Policy, Energy and Environment Cabinet; recently-named Secretary Lindy Casebier, Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet; and Deputy Secretary Beth Brinly, Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.
A closing reception will be held at The Foundry with local legislators from west Kentucky as the featured guests and speakers.
The Paducah chamber unveiled its 2023 state legislative priorities during a Public Policy Series breakfast and forum in December. These are available for review at paducahchamber.org. The top four legislative priorities for 2023 identified by the chamber include: infrastructure investments, taxes and economic growth, workforce, and BUILD grant.
