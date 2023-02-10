The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Chamber Day in Frankfort on Feb. 15. This one-day trip allows local business leaders to meet with Cabinet officials and members of the General Assembly and advocate for the chamber’s top legislative priorities. The local contingent has 75 registered to participate.

“Paducah is four hours from Frankfort so when we show up, especially as a large group like this, our state officials know how much we care about what’s going on at the state capitol. The meetings we are having are on topics directly related to our area ranging from our airport and DOE site as well as the current status of the state’s workforce,” said Sandra Wilson, Chamber president.

