The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Paducah, will host officials and other visitors from Vicksburg, Mississippi, Wednesday and Thursday as part of a “benchmarking” visit.
Chamber President Sandra Wilson said they are honored to host the guests, adding that benchmarking visits like this help to “create relationships” between cities across the United States.
“When West Kentucky Community & Technical College gathered a contingent from Paducah and traveled to Greenville, South Carolina, in 2019, we brought back many new ideas for future growth and economic development as well as built relationships with many of our counterparts in Greenville that we cherish still today,” Wilson said, in a chamber news release.
Starting at the Commerce Center Wednesday, the Vicksburg visitors will be welcomed by Wilson and Mayor George Bray.
They will hear from speakers with the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau, the city’s engineering, planning and parks departments, Barkley Regional Airport and Sprocket.
They will also visit downtown Paducah attractions, including the floodwall murals, Greenway Trail, National Quilt Museum and more.
Thursday morning will conclude with a wrap-up at City Hall.
“I am honored to meet the delegation from Vicksburg, led by Mayor George Flaggs, and host them in Paducah,” Bray added, in the news release.
“Our two communities are similar in size with amazing rivers as our backdrops. I believe in learning from the best practices of others and I am thankful for the time our two cities will have to listen and learn from each other. I am absolutely positive that we will make friendships and partnerships that will advance Paducah and Vicksburg together.”
The planned visitors from Vicksburg include: Mayor George Flaggs, Jr.; Tiffany Pendleton, Esq., assistant to mayor; Pablo Diaz, chamber of commerce; Johnny Reynolds, convention & visitors bureau representative; Kim Hopkins, Main Street association; Jeff Richardson, city of Vicksburg landscape designer; Mary Jane Wooten, business developer; Kelly Barfield, business owner; and Kendra Reed, business owner.
“Paducah is an ideal sister city for Vicksburg. We are both riverfront communities in the south focused on the arts with about the same population size,” Flaggs said, in the release.
“Visiting Paducah to see how they’ve successfully leveraged their assets for the local community and tourists is of particular interest to Vicksburg. We hope to make strong friendships and share ideas to help both cities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.