The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce honored the accomplishments and achievements of several businesses and individuals during 2021, in the organization’s annual meeting and business celebration Friday night at the Julian Carroll Convention Center.
Friday’s event was the second such gathering in three months, since the business celebration that would have been held in January 2021 — to honor 2020 award recipients — was postponed until September because of COVID-19 concerns.
“We felt at the time we started planning this, booking our speaker and working on our awards, it was fine to have it in January,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president. Attendees were encouraged to wear masks, hand sanitizing stations were provided and people were seated at tables with their co-workers.
“We’re doing everything we can to continue to have some ‘business as usual’ and keep everyone safe. We’re balancing a lot of things,” she said.
Jim Smith Contracting and Arnold Realty Group were named Business of the Year and Small Business of the Year, respectively. Paul Gourieux and Jorge Martinez, owners of the 1857 Hotel and Paducah Axe were named Entrepreneurs of the Year, and Joe Framptom, Paducah Bank, was named Citizen of the Year.
The Summit Award was presented to the Eckstein family, a name synonymous with leadership, entrepreneurship, successful business and with charitable giving in western Kentucky and the country. This award is not presented every year. Attributes include significant volunteer and financial contribution to the community, excellent business practice and excellent leadership skills, Wilson said.
The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County was named the Non-profit Organization of the Year in Health and Human Services.
Bill Jones, U.S. Bank, Leadership Paducah Class #2, was presented with the Leadership Paducah Alumnus of the Year. Betsy Burkeen, CEO of United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, was named the 2021 Young Leader of Western Kentucky, and Ed White, owner of Big Ed’s Restaurant, was presented the inaugural Chairman’s Award by Anton Reece, the chamber’s board chairman for 2021.
During the celebration, the chamber announced it has received more than $500,000 in seed money from founding sponsors to launch The Leadership Center, a program of the Paducah Chamber. The Leadership Center is a new brand for the chamber focused on leadership programs and training.
The evening’s featured speaker was Sarah Frey, who founded a multi-million dollar certified woman-owned business, Frey Farms, headquartered just outside of Mount Vernon, Illinois. She is also the author of the best-selling book, “The Growing Season: How I Built a New Life — and Saved An American Farm,” published by Random House in August of 2020. Todd Faulkner, WPSD Local 6, and Suzanne Farmer, from Mercy Health, served as hosts for the evening. The Paducah chamber is the region’s largest business advocacy organization with approximately 900 member partners and one of the larger chambers in Kentucky.
Jim Smith Contracting,
- the Business of the Year (more than 15 employees) has a long history with establishment in 1959. The company started by performing small earthwork projects including clearing, excavating and digging farm ponds for local landowners. The business continues to be family owned and operated. Over the next few decades, the company has continued to grow and take on many larger projects, including building many sections of the interstate and parkway and bridges.
Arnold Realty Group,
- the Small Business of the Year (15 or fewer employees) — was established in 2019 by owner and principal broker Dawn Arnold after she worked for several years for local developer, the late Mike Falconite. Arnold Realty Group is a full service commercial and residential real estate firm with a group of agents dedicated to helping their clients from start to finish in any size deal.
Entrepreneurs of the Year Paul Gourieux and Jorge Martinez have several businesses downtown, including Paducah Axe and the 1857 Hotel. They have restored multiple historic downtown structures and have just bought another building on Broadway to begin construction soon. They are preservationists with a vision on how to create new experiences, making decisions that is best for their business and for the futu
- re viability of downtown.
Citizen of the Year Joe Framptom, chairman of the Board of Paducah Bank, dedicated his career to making this a community where people want to live, work and play. It would be hard to find a local organization that has not been impacted by his leadership or benefitted from his outspoken support throughout his 40 years in Paducah. These include many local and statewide organizations. He currently serves as a trustee of PJC and as a director of the Community Foundation of West Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.