The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Republican gubernatorial candidate forum and luncheon April 18, as part of its 2023 Public Policy Series.
The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Carson Center. Tickets are $35. Register at paducahchamber.org.
The forum is an opportunity for citizens to hear directly from the candidates about their plans for the commonwealth as they answer questions submitted by chamber members, according to Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
Candidates who have committed to attend include Attorney General Daniel Cameron, State Auditor Mike Harmon, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. Former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft has been invited.
Cameron is the first African American elected to a standalone statewide office in the state’s history and the first Republican to hold the office of attorney general since 1948. Prior to his election, he served as legal counsel to U.S Senator Mitch McConnell in Washington, D.C.
Harmon is currently serving in his second term, having first been elected to the statewide position in 2015. Prior to his role as auditor, he served in the Kentucky House of Representatives for 13 years, representing the citizens of Boyle, Casey, and Washington County.
Keck was recently elected to his second term. Prior to being elected mayor, he served as president of Somerset Recycling. He is the founder and principal agent of Keck Sports Management, a baseball agency that represents professional athletes.
Quarles was first elected to that position in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019. From 2010 to 2014, Quarles served as member of the House of Representatives.
Craft was the U.S. Representative to the United Nations from September 2019 to January 2021. She also served as the United States Ambassador to Canada from October 2017 until 2019.
