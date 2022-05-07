The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Power in Partnership Breakfast on May 12 will recognize small business owners and entrepreneurs as part of a small business celebration.
The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Julian Carroll Convention Center. Pre-registration is required by Monday, May 9 by 2 p.m. at paducahchamber.org or call 270-443-1746. Power Card holders do not have to pre-register. The cost is $20.
The program will feature a panel of local small business owners. Panelists include: Chris Hill, with IHM Used Parts; Shulorn Jeter, with eXp Realty; Nick Morris, with Office Price of West Kentucky; and Tabitha Sanders, with Heart & Soul Interiors.
They will discuss how they established their businesses, challenges, and rewards. Jeter and Sanders also recently completed the chamber’s first Small Business Cohort and will discuss the program. Todd Faulkner, WPSD Local 6 evening news anchor, will be the moderator.
“There is nothing small about the impact small businesses have on our local economy,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
“Small businesses make up the majority of the chamber’s membership and we know how important it is to provide a variety of services and benefits to them, emphasize buy local and help promote their products and services.”
Chamber members with 15 or fewer employees are asked to submit a short 75-word bio about their business. To submit your business bio, visit paducahchamber.org, click on the May 12 PIP Breakfast event and then the bio submission form. The deadline is Monday, May 9.
From the bio submissions, the name of one small business will be drawn to receive the use of a digital billboard for one month, which is sponsored by Hibbs Insurance, and located on Lone Oak Road.
Additionally, three names will be drawn to be highlighted during the breakfast.
