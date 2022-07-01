The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s July 7 Power in Partnership Breakfast will feature a “Salute to Health and Human Services.” Leadership Paducah Class #35 will also present funds from its class project to Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center. The class chose Child Watch to be the recipient last fall at the beginning of its program through an extensive process.
The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Julian Carroll Convention Center. Pre-registration is required by noon Tuesday at paducahchamber.org or by calling 270-443-1746. Power Card holders do not have to pre-register. The cost is $20.
The program will feature a panel of speakers representing health and human services, including Betsy Burkeen, United Way of Paducah-McCracken County; Christine Thompson, Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center; and Tony Watkins, Community Foundation of West Kentucky, Inc.
Burkeen, the local United Way’s CEO, has been with the organization since 2013. She is responsible for the United Way’s overall management and development as they partner with local nonprofits, businesses and community members to improve conditions in education, income and health. Burkeen was most recently recognized by the Paducah Chamber and The Paducah Sun Business Journal as the Young Leader of the Year for 2021, and the United Way was named the Chamber’s Nonprofit of the Year.
Thompson is the executive director of the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center, a nonprofit that provides services to the older population to enhance well-being, promote friendship and facilitate sustainable independence and dignity. Before being named executive director in December 2019, Thompson served as the organization’s Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) project director. She received her bachelor’s degree in international relations and French from Murray State University in 2004.
Watkins has been the CEO of the Community Foundation of West Kentucky, Inc., since 2002. The Community Foundation, located in Paducah, now has five affiliates: Murray, Henderson, Glasgow, Livingston County and Marshall County. The organization is currently leading the disaster relief effort in 14 counties of western Kentucky, partnering with FEMA and 12 other federal agencies in this effort. Watkins is a former pastor and a graduate of Georgetown College with a degree in Theology.
