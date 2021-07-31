The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Aug. 5 Power in Partnership breakfast will feature a community development update.
Panelists will include Bruce Wilcox, with Greater Paducah Economic Development; Dr. James Stapleton, with Sprocket and Codefi, and Dennis Rouleau, with the Barkley Regional Airport. The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Julian Carroll Convention Center.
Leadership Paducah Class #33 from 2019-20 will also be formally recognized for their graduation at the breakfast.
Free health screenings will be provided by Lourdes Occupational Health and Be Well Center — Harness Health Partners.
Wilcox is GPED’s president/CEO. Prior to assuming this role in 2019, he was president and director of Petter Holdings. A native of Metropolis, Illinois, Wilcox has served in a variety of senior-level, corporate positions over the last 25 years. His background includes economic development, business acquisition, finance, accounting and operational management. He also served as the chamber’s board chairman in 2016.
Stapleton is the founder of Codefi, based in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Since the program began in late 2014, its efforts have supported the launch of more than 50 startups who have raised over $40 million in equity investments and created more than 250 jobs. Paducah-based Sprocket formally partnered with Codefi in 2020 to expand its economic development programs, train more workers and help develop tech-based businesses.
Rouleau is the executive director at Barkley Regional Airport. He was director of the Chicago Executive Airport for 12 years after having supervised their operations and maintenance staff for an additional 12 years. He holds a bachelor of science degree in aviation management from Daniel Webster College in New Hampshire. Prior to being named Barkley’s executive director in 2019, he served as chief operating officer for an aerospace electronics firm as well as a private aviation consultant.
The cost of the breakfast is $20. Pre-registration is required. Register at paducahchamber.org or call 270-443-1746.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.