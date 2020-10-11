Local college presidents Robert Jackson, Murray State University, and Anton Reece, West Kentucky Community and Technical College, will be the featured speakers at Thursday’s Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership mid-month check-in event.
The live broadcast will start at 7:30 a.m. and will originate from the Commerce Center. The event also will recognize the Youth LEAD Class 9 for their completion of the program. The students started the program in October 2019 and were scheduled for their graduation at the April Chamber breakfast that was postponed due to COVID-19.
Youth LEAD is a program designed for high school juniors to develop and prepare students for future community support and leadership roles in Paducah-McCracken County. The Leadership Paducah Alumni Association (LPAA) coordinates the program. LPAA is affiliated with the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce and is the alumni organization for Leadership Paducah.
Jackson was named the 14th MSU president in March 2019. Previously, Jackson had served as interim president since August 2018. Jackson was initially hired by Murray State in 2005 as the director of gift planning.
Reece has served more than 26 years in higher education. He started out at what was then Paducah Community College (now West Kentucky Community and Technical College) in 1990 as a minority affairs coordinator and counselor, and in October 2016, Reece became the second president of WKCTC.
Members of the 2019-20 Youth LEAD Class No. 9 are:
Community Christian Academy — Ashley Thurston.
McCracken County High School — Jackson Allen, Maggie Aydt, Natalie Barnhill, Bailey Bowland, Brooke Bowling, Zoey Brinker, Sydney Carter, Gracie Conway, Olivia Dodge, Abbie Farmer, Reagan Farmer, Morgan Guess, Dylan Houser, Ashby Murt, Emma Kate Schaaf, Charli Siener, Maggie Smith, Maddie Thomas, Molly Thomas, Josh Tucker, Davis Vessels, Laura Walker, Nate Whitis and Mason Wooten.
Paducah Tilghman High School — Raven Butler, Emma Gilbert, Sam Kirchhoff, Jasmine Meadows, Libby Shadoan, Madeline Strenge, JT Taylor, Leah Tyrrell and Zach Ybarzabal.
St. Mary High School — Lilly Brown and Hailey Froehlich.
Register to attend the event via Zoom at paducahchamber.org. The virtual breakfast also will be carried live via the Chamber’s Facebook page and livestreamed on WPSD Local 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.