The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Sept. 1 Power in Partnership breakfast will feature U.S. Navy Commander Billie J. (Matlock) Farrell, a Paducah native and the first woman to command the USS Constitution, a 224-year-old warship known as Old Ironsides, and its 80-person crew.
The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Julian Carroll Convention Center. Pre-registration is required by 2 p.m. Monday at paducahchamber.org or call 270-443-1746. Power Card holders do not have to pre-register. The cost is $20.
The program will also feature the chamber’s annual membership campaign kick-off and the chamber will also recognize the 2022 Small Business Cohort members.
Farrell is the USS Constitution’s 77th Commanding Officer. She attended the United States Naval Academy and was commissioned in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. She was awarded her master of science in operations management from the University of Arkansas in 2009.
The commander has been deployed three times and served overseas on other assignments. She most recently served as the executive officer aboard USS Vicksburg, a guided missile cruiser.
Farrell’s awards include three Meritorious Service Medals, four Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, and three Meritorious Unit Commendation Medals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.