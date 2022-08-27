The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Sept. 1 Power in Partnership breakfast will feature U.S. Navy Commander Billie J. (Matlock) Farrell, a Paducah native and the first woman to command the USS Constitution, a 224-year-old warship known as Old Ironsides, and its 80-person crew.

The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Julian Carroll Convention Center. Pre-registration is required by 2 p.m. Monday at paducahchamber.org or call 270-443-1746. Power Card holders do not have to pre-register. The cost is $20.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In