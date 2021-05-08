The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Power in Partnership virtual breakfast on Thursday will recognize small business owners and entrepreneurs as part of a small business celebration. The live broadcast will start at 7:30 a.m.
The program will feature a panel of small business owners who will share information pertinent to small businesses as well as coping with the changes and impact of COVID-19. Panelists include Dawn Arnold, owner and principal broker of Arnold Realty Group; Jeff Pierce, co-owner and vice president of Atomic City Family Fun Center; Katie Englert, owner of Compass Counseling; and Ed White, owner of Big Ed’s Restaurant.
Participants can register to attend the Zoom event. The virtual breakfast also will be carried live via the chamber’s and WPSD’s Facebook pages and livestreamed on WPSD Local 6.
“There is nothing small about the impact small businesses have on the American economy and our local economy. We are going to celebrate and show our appreciation for our small businesses,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
“Small businesses make up the majority of the chamber’s membership, and we know how important it is to provide a variety of services and benefits to them, emphasize buy local and help promote their products and services.”
Chamber members with 15 or fewer employees were asked to submit a 75-word bio about their business. During the broadcast from the bio submissions, the name of one small business will be drawn to receive the use of a digital billboard for one month. Additionally, the names of three businesses will be drawn to be highlighted during the event broadcast.
The bios also will be posted on the chamber’s social media and website after the breakfast.
During the small business celebration, virtual seminars will be held each week starting on Wednesday, May 12, and continuing through June 2 at 8 a.m., on various topics of interest to small business owners. All seminars are free and will be offered on Zoom. Pre-registration is required at paducahchamber.org.
The seminars include:
May 12 — “Grow Your Business Through Federal Contracts,” featuring Nancy Brown, state director, Kentucky Procurement Technical Assistance Center (KYPTAC), and Cory Hicks, business services director, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership (FRNP). This seminar will provide information about how KYPTAC can help small businesses grow through various services and certifications, including HUBZone and Women Owned Small Businesses. As a local contractor at the Paducah DOE Site, FRNP ensures that at least 50% of federal procurement dollars are spent with small businesses, which provides greater opportunities for small businesses in our region.
May 19 — “Make the Most of Non-Traditional Lending and Employee Retention Tax Credits,” with presenters Lori Noel, FNB Bank, and Mike Karnes, Williams, Williams & Lentz. This seminar will discuss non-traditional lending options and how to take advantage of the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC), even if the business received a PPP loan/forgiveness.
May 26 — “Pathway to Success: Why you should be a part of the Chamber’s First Mastermind Cohort Program,” featuring presenters Katie Englert of Compass Counseling, Chris Hill of Entreneering, and Chris Wooldridge of Murray State University’s Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development (CEED). Nationally recognized entrepreneur and author Mike Michalowicz’s book, “Fix this Next,” will be the basis of study during the cohort program. The Chamber is looking for 25 to 30 small business owners with a desire to invest in themselves and their future business success through a six- to nine-month executive education cohort program. The webinar will discuss why a business owner should join the cohort.
June 2 — “Be a Better Leader with a Business Coach,” with Chad Beyer, i5 design group. A coach can help take your company to the next level. During this seminar, Beyer will share his reasons for choosing to work with a business coach and how this investment has helped him focus on the big picture and long-term strategies.
