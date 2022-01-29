The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Feb. 3 Power in Partnership Breakfast will celebrate Black History Month with featured speaker Thomas George, a Paducah native, award-winning journalist and senior director of C2 Strategic Communications in Louisville.
The theme of George’s presentation is “Kentucky Soil: What It Means and What It Brings.”
The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Julian Carroll Convention Center. Pre-registration is required by 2 p.m. Monday at paducahchamber.org or calling 270-443-1746. The costs is $20.
George has earned the respect of some of the biggest names in professional sports for his insight, compassion and compelling storytelling, according to a chamber news release. He was a staff columnist/writer for the Detroit Free Press, The New York Times, The Denver Post, NFL Magazine, AOL.Com and SBNation. He covered 31 Super Bowls and was the NFL Network’s first managing editor. He is the author of five books including his latest, “Blitzed — Why NFL Teams Gamble on Starting Rookie Quarterbacks.’’
George joined C2 Strategic Communications in October 2021. C2 Strategic Communications was recently honored as the region’s largest public relations firms by Louisville Business First.
He is a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School, was inducted into Paducah Tilghman Hall of Fame, a Western Kentucky University graduate and was inducted into WKU’s Hall of Distinguished Alumni in 2015.
He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and recipient of the Guy L. Grant Award, the fraternity’s highest honor. His numerous journalism awards include national acclaim for his New York Times series on then Alcorn State quarterback Steve McNair’s season-long journey from college to the NFL. George was also named the 2007 Colorado Press Association Sports Columnist of the Year.
