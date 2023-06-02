Racquel Thiesen said figuring out essential leadership meant ruling out many other qualities.
As the Kansas Leadership Center’s community partnerships director, Thiesen spoke at this month’s Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership Breakfast.
“We’re pretty sure leadership isn’t charisma,” Thiesen said Thursday, at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center.
“It doesn’t hurt to have charisma, but you better have some other cards to play. It’s not an inspirational speech; what I’m doing right now, you won’t remember tomorrow.
“One person with a certain heart and position of authority, with a lot of charisma and a big vision, won’t be enough to move a community beyond its toughest challenges. It won’t move Paducah to where 27,000 people want to go. You have to rally and mobilize people to make progress.”
Thiesen referenced what she called a manifesto on leadership — a 150-page book written by KLC’s founding president Ed O’Malley and interim president Julia McBride.
“We had a hard time articulating why we were doing this,” she said, referring to the KLC’s consulting work in leadership development. “We had the material, curricula, and the best teaching team and methodologies. But we weren’t clear in articulating why we were doing it in the first place. We should have written this first; we didn’t.
“These aren’t evolutionary ideas (or) things you haven’t experienced or thought about before. We (became) clear on our definition of leadership — mobilizing others and yourself to make progress on the things you care about most.”
Thiesen gave a history of the KLC, beginning with a $30-million bestowment in the aughts from the Kansas Health Foundation for 10 years of operations.
She said the opportunity launched a year-long, statewide listening tour.
“We were in living rooms and community rooms and board rooms. We crashed ice cream socials at Fourth of July events,” Thiesen said. “We rallied folks at chamber breakfasts just like this, and we spent a lot of time in conversation … asking them their greatest concerns and aspirations.
“There are a lot of business owners here, but sometimes being in authority is insufficient (for leadership),” she said to the audience. Mercy Health sponsored the breakfast, and several health professionals sat in the room.
“You’re all ‘usual voices’ in your community, and we heard from people just like you, but we wanted to hear from some of the (less common) voices to find out their concerns and aspirations and what got in the way. We wanted to know what people around Kansas were really thinking about leadership.”
Thiesen referenced a community in her home state that resolved to “slow down poverty.”
“They couldn’t eliminate poverty completely, but they wanted to slow down the growth of poverty in their community,” she said. “A 10-year plan was hard for some to swallow, because they weren’t getting rid of poverty right now. Seven or eight years (later), some key poverty metrics in their community, like free or reduced lunches in schools, showed a significant downward trend.
“It’s hard to resist the temptation to quick solutions and band-aid fixes. I’m proud we’re in conversations today with the Chamber thinking about how the future of leadership looks.”
Thiesen has worked in the field of community leadership development since the early 1990s, serving in a chamber of commerce for 16 years and as an elected official for 12.
She referenced Thursday meetings with Chamber leaders “about what leadership development for Paducah looks like next year. And not just 10 years from now, but what does it look like 20 or 30 years from now?”
The breakfast also featured the Leadership Paducah Class graduation ceremony.
